LAGOS, May 16 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Nigeria fell in April to 17.24 percent from 17.26 percent in March, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

Annual inflation fell in March and the month prior to that. The fall in February was the first drop in inflation in 15 months. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)