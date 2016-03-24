UPDATE 1-Nigerian interbank rate 20 pct as banks meet new reserve rule -traders

(Add details, background, quote)

LAGOS, March 24 (Reuters) - Nigerian overnight interbank lending rates rose to 20 percent on Thursday after the central bank recalled some 400 billion naira ($2 billion) from the banking system to meet a new cash reserves ratio (CRR) on deposits, traders said.

Traders said the open buy-back (OBB) and overnight rate were quoted by banks at 20 percent compared with 6.75 percent and 7.33 percent at the close on Wednesday due to banks scrambling for funds.

On Tuesday, Nigeria’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate from 11 to 12 percent, and the cash reserve ratio for commercial banks to 22.5 percent from 20 percent, to try to curb rising inflation.

“We have had major funds placers in the market quoting between 20 and 25 percent for overnight placement, while takers are quoting between 7 and 10 percent,” one dealer said, adding that no deals had yet been done on the rates being quoted.

Traders said there was additional cash outflow for premium payments to the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), which further put pressure on liquidity in the system and forced lending rates up.

On Wednesday, yields on Nigeria’s benchmark 20-year bond rose 55 basis points to 12.7 percent after the central bank unexpectedly tightened monetary policy.

The total commercial lenders’ credit balance with the central bank stood at 320.9 billion naira on Thursday, up from 217 billion naira last week.

However, traders said the level of cash in banks’ vaults would have dropped significantly due to cash withdrawals to meet the new CRR and premium payments on customer deposits.