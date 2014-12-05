FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria overnight rate spikes after central bank curbs naira liquidity
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 5, 2014 / 1:51 PM / 3 years ago

Nigeria overnight rate spikes after central bank curbs naira liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s overnight rate spiked to 30 percent on Friday, up from 12 percent last week, after the central bank withdrew around 300 billion naira ($1.7 bln) from the system as part of efforts to support the naira, hit by falling oil prices.

The central bank, which is trying to curb naira liquidity, last week hiked banks’ cash reserve ratio for holding private sector bank deposits to 20 percent, from 15 percent previously.

The bank also raised its benchmark interest rates by 1 percentage point to 13 percent and devalued the naira by 8 percent, as it sought to stem losses to its foreign reserves from defending the currency against weaker oil prices. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.