REFILE-UPDATE 1-Nigeria overnight rate ends flat as dollars purchases drain liquidity

(Adds dropped ‘s’ to ‘points’, paragraph 2)

LAGOS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s overnight lending rate closed flat at 20 percent after dealers paid naira to fund dollars purchased at a central bank auction the previous day, draining cash from the system.

Overnight rates initially dropped six percentage points in mid-day trade to 14 percent, from its previous close, after liquidity from a 150 billion naira ($836 mln) treasury bill maturity hit the interbank market.

Lending rates have remained high since the central bank last month enforced a new cash reserve requirement for commercial lenders to curb liquidity. The bank has been squeezing cash from the system to try to support the naira.

The central bank sold $147 million at 168 naira, at its twice-weekly forex auction on Wednesday, dealers said, less than the $199.9 million it sold at this week’s previous auction, pushing additional demand to the interbank market.

The unit fell 0.66 percent to close at 181.10 naira to the dollar, outside a central bank’s target band of 160-176, despite the bank intervening, which failed to lift it.

The currency has been under pressure as falling oil prices have depressed Nigeria’s foreign reserves, and the central bank is struggling to keep the naira in a new target band it set last month when it devalued by 8 percent to protect its reserves.

Overnight lending rates closed at 20 percent on Wednesday. Rates spiked to a record high of 70 percent on Monday, after the central bank withdrew a total of 868 billion naira ($4.8 bln) within two weeks to keep liquidity tight. ($1 = 180.70 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by John Stonestreet)