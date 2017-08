LAGOS, June 21 (Reuters) - Nigeria's interbank overnight rate soared to 60 percent on Tuesday from 18 percent, as commercial lenders expected the central bank to debit them around 1.2 trillion naira to cover hard-currency purchases, traders said.

The central bank sold around $4 billion in spot and forward trades on the interbank market on Monday after floating the naira. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha)