Asset manager, bourse launch Nigeria Islamic index
#Credit Markets
July 30, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

Asset manager, bourse launch Nigeria Islamic index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 30 (Reuters) - Islamic wealth manager Lotus Capital and Nigeria’s bourse (NSE) on Monday launched a debut index of Nigerian Stock Exchange-listed companies that comply with centuries-old Islamic investment principles.

The NSE Lotus Islamic index, which covers 15 equities with combined market capitalisation of around 2.87 billion naira ($18 mln), excludes banks, companies with high levels of debt or leverage and other stocks that conflict with Islamic principles.

Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
