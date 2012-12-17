Gunmen kidnap six Hyundai Heavy workers in Nigeria - police

ABUJA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Gunmen kidnapped four foreigners and two Nigerians working for South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries in southerly oil-producing Bayelsa state on Monday, the police said.

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria’s southern oil-producing Niger Delta. Two Lebanese men working for Nigerian construction company Setraco were abducted in Delta state last week. The finance minister’s 83-year-old mother was taken on Dec. 9 but was freed five days later. (Reporting by Owolabi Tife; Writing by Joe Brock)