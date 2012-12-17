FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gunmen kidnap six Hyundai Heavy workers in Nigeria - police
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 17, 2012 / 9:16 PM / 5 years ago

Gunmen kidnap six Hyundai Heavy workers in Nigeria - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Gunmen kidnapped four foreigners and two Nigerians working for South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries in southerly oil-producing Bayelsa state on Monday, the police said.

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria’s southern oil-producing Niger Delta. Two Lebanese men working for Nigerian construction company Setraco were abducted in Delta state last week. The finance minister’s 83-year-old mother was taken on Dec. 9 but was freed five days later. (Reporting by Owolabi Tife; Writing by Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.