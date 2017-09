LAGOS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Nigerian gunmen have freed a German citizen working for construction firm Julius Berger less than a week after they kidnapped him and killed another German citizen in a raid on their vehicles, the company said in a statement.

The kidnappers attacked the staff and a contractor for the firm in southwest Nigeria’s Ogun state on Friday as they were making their way to work in a quarry. (Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Alison Williams)