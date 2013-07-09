Gunmen kidnap Lebanese man in south Nigeria, wound 3 soldiers

ONITSHA, Nigeria, July 9 (Reuters) - Gunmen kidnapped a Lebanese official from a construction company in southern Nigeria on Tuesday, after opening fire on his convoy and wounding three soldiers, the military and a security source said.

The attack targeted the official from Lebanese company Setraco, who was travelling through in Benin city, they said. The security source said two of the three soldiers shot in the kidnapping later died of their wounds, although military spokesman for area Captain Roseline Managbe denied this. (Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu; Writing and additional reporting by Tim Cocks in Abuja; Editing by Alison Williams)