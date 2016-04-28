FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lafarge Africa to market $302 mln bond to refinance loans
#Basic Materials
April 28, 2016 / 1:56 PM / a year ago

Lafarge Africa to market $302 mln bond to refinance loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, April 28 (Reuters) - Lafarge Africa is in the middle of a roadshow to market a 60 billion naira ($302 million) bond programme to refinance loans at United Company of Nigeria (UNICEM), which it acquired last year, its finance chief said on Thursday.

“We are in the process of restructuring the UNICEM debt. We are in the middle of a roadshow,” Lafarge Africa Chief Finance Officer Anders Kristiansson told an analysts call.

“We want to refinance the U.S. dollar borrowings that we have in UNICEM.” ($1 = 198.55 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
