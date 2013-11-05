FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria's Lagos state gets SEC approval to issue $552 mln 7-yr bond
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 5, 2013 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

Nigeria's Lagos state gets SEC approval to issue $552 mln 7-yr bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Lagos state on Tuesday said it had obtained the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to issue 87.5 billion naira ($552.05 million) bond maturing in 2020 to fund infrastructure projects.

The debt, which will be opened with a book build, is the second and final tranche of a 167 billion naira debt issuance programme launched last November.

“The bond ... will contribute to the completion of on-going infrastructure projects to enhance the provision of social services aimed at improving the living standards of Lagosians,” said state finance commissioner Ayo Gbeleyi in a statement. ($1 = 158.5 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.