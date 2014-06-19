FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria says to recover 167 mln euros of Abacha loot
June 19, 2014 / 3:12 PM / 3 years ago

Nigeria says to recover 167 mln euros of Abacha loot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, June 19 (Reuters) - Nigeria will recover from Liechtenstein 167 million euros of funds looted by former military dictator Sani Abacha, the finance ministry said on Thursday, after a 16-year effort to retrieve the stolen money.

“We can confirm that Nigeria will on June 25, 2014 receive the sum of euro 167 million from the government of the Principality of Liechtenstein, part of looted funds recovered from the Abacha family,” the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

