Nigeria LNG declares force majeure as of Oct. 4

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Nigeria liquefied natural gas (LNG) on Friday declared a force majeure on plant output after an attempt to steal crude oil from a pipeline led to a fire, Shell said.

“An attempt was made to steal crude oil from the Bomu-Bonny trunk line and offload it onto a waiting ship that led to a fire on the line and on the ship on Sunday,” a Shell spokesman said.

The force majeure, which covers the company should delivery not occur due to circumstances beyond its control, took effect as of Oct. 4, he said.