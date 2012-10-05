FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Nigeria LNG declares force majeure as of Oct. 4
October 5, 2012 / 5:51 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Nigeria LNG declares force majeure as of Oct. 4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Nigeria liquefied natural gas (LNG) on Friday declared a force majeure on plant output after an attempt to steal crude oil from a pipeline led to a fire, Shell said.

“An attempt was made to steal crude oil from the Bomu-Bonny trunk line and offload it onto a waiting ship that led to a fire on the line and on the ship on Sunday,” a Shell spokesman said.

The force majeure, which covers the company should delivery not occur due to circumstances beyond its control, took effect as of Oct. 4, he said.

Shell, which has a 25.6 percent stake in Nigeria LNG, on Sunday shut its 28-inch Bomu-Bonny trunk line after oil thieves caused a fire, it said.

Africa’s top oil producer, which is ranked seventh in the world for LNG exports, loads tankers from its Bonny Island liquefaction plant in the Niger Delta for export to Europe, Asia and the United States.

The other stakeholders in Nigeria LNG are state-run energy firm NNPC with 49 percent, Total (15 percent) and Eni (10.4 percent).

