CORRECTED-Shell declares force majeure on Nigeria gas Oct 6

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell’s Nigerian joint venture Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) on Friday declared force majeure on its gas supply after an attempt to steal crude oil from a pipeline led to a fire, the company said in statement.

SPDC supplies natural gas to Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) for exports overseas as well as to domestic power plants.

The stakeholders in Nigeria LNG are state-run energy firm NNPC with 49 percent, Shell (25.6 percent), Total (15 percent), and Eni (10.4 percent).

SPDC, a 100 percent-owned subsidiary of Shell, operates a joint venture in which the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) holds 55 percent, Shell 30 percent, Elf Petroleum Nigeria Ltd (EPNL) 10 percent, and Italy’s Agip 5 percent.

Nigeria is Africa’s top oil producer, and ranked seventh in the world for LNG exports. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Henning Gloystein and James Jukwey)