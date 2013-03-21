Nigeria LNG to buy six ships from Samsung, Hyundai -sources

LAGOS, March 21 (Reuters) - Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Company will sign agreements with South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries and Hyundai to acquire six LNG carrier ships this week, two sources close to the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

France’s BNP Paribas and Nigeria’s GT Bank are brokering a $1.6 billion loan to help fund acquisition of the vessels and expect to sign the financing documents next week, a banking source said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks and Anthony Barker)