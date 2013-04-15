CORRECTED-RLPC-Nigeria's Dangote Group seeks debut $3.5 bln syndicated loan

(In April 12 story, removes RIC in first paragraph, corrects description of Dangote Group, removes extraneous seventh and eighth paragraphs)

By Michelle Meineke and Chijioke Ohuocha

LONDON/LAGOS, April 12 (RLPC) - Dangote Group, West Africa’s largest conglomerate, has begun talks to raise a debut syndicated loan for $3.5 billion to fund fertiliser and oil refinery projects, two sources with knowledge of the situation said.

The seven-year loan for Nigeria’s biggest cement producer is split equally between Nigerian and international lenders via lead banks Guaranty Trust Bank, Standard Bank and Standard Chartered, the sources said.

No one at Dangote was immediately available to comment.

International lenders are weighing up the risk associated with a relatively long-term jumbo loan for a debut Nigerian borrower.

Dangote’s position as a leading company in one of Africa’s more economically stable countries is expected to appeal to deal-hungry emerging market lenders who faced a shortage of such sizeable loans in 2012.

“If any international banks want to make a new play for Africa then this is the deal to join,” one of the sources said. (Editing by Tom Pfeiffer and Greg Mahlich)