Nigerian unit of French insurer AXA says H1 profit up 18 pct
July 31, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Nigerian unit of French insurer AXA says H1 profit up 18 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 31 (Reuters) - AXA Mansard’s half-year pretax profit rose 18 percent to 1.17 billion naira ($5.9 million), the Nigerian unit of French insurer AXA said on Friday.

AXA, Europe’s second-largest insurer, bought control of Nigeria’s fourth-largest insurer in November in a push for growth on a continent where many people are uninsured.

Gross premiums rose to 10.56 billion naira in the six months through June 30 from 9.61 billion a year before, the life and general insurance company said in a statement.

$1 = 198.9800 naira Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by David Holmes

