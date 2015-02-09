FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian bond yields rise slightly after presidential election delayed
#Market News
February 9, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Nigerian bond yields rise slightly after presidential election delayed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s short term bond yields rose slightly on Monday after its presidential election was delayed, dealers said.

Dealers said some investors were selling off bonds to lock in higher yields at an auction this week, where the debt management office plans to raise 90 billion naira.

Nigeria’s 2016 bond yield rose to 15.17 percent, up from 15.05 percent while 2017 bond yield climbed 0.12 percentage points to 15.40 percent. The 2022 and 2024 bonds traded flat. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Toby Chopra)

