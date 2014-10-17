Nigeria prices 3-year govt bond at 12.14 pct to attract investors

LAGOS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Nigeria priced its 3-year government bond at 12.14 percent at its latest auction on Wednesday, up 102 basis points from the previous sale, to attract foreign investors unnerved by falling oil prices and a weaker naira currency.

The Debt Management Office said on Friday that yields on its longer-term 10-year and 20-year government bonds were priced for sale at more than 30 basis points higher than at its last debt auction in September. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alison Williams)