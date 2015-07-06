FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria naira at record low of 232 to dollar on black market -traders
July 6, 2015

Nigeria naira at record low of 232 to dollar on black market -traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 6 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s currency was quoted at a record low of 232 naira to the dollar on the parallel market on Monday down from 230 naira on Friday, traders said.

The naira has been under the ropes on the black market after the central bank two weeks ago curbed access to the dollar on the official interbank market for importers buying a wide range of goods, shifting demand for hard currency to the black market.

The currency traded at 198.50 naira on the interbank market. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
