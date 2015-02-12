Nigeria naira falls 1.8 pct in early trade

LAGOS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Nigeria naira shed 1.88 percent to dollar in early trade, after electronic trading, which was halted by dealers due to market volatility, resumed on Thursday.

The naira opened at 200.10 and quickly fell to 203.95 to the dollar by 0834 GMT. It closed at 202.50 naira previous day.

Electronic trading in the naira was halted on Wednesday, triggering circuit breakers for the first time after the currency fell more than 2 percent in early exchanges, dealers said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alison Williams)