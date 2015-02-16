FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria cenbank asks lenders for dollar levels to shore up naira
#Market News
February 16, 2015 / 9:20 AM / 3 years ago

Nigeria cenbank asks lenders for dollar levels to shore up naira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank on Monday asked commercial lenders once again to submit demand levels for dollars for it to intervene, dealers said, citing that two-way trading on the interbank market will depend on the level of liquidity.

The central bank said it will sell dollars to the interbank at 198 naira, dealers said. But lenders are not allowed to resell central bank dollars among themselves to curb speculation.

Reporting by Oludare Mayowa and Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by James Macharia

