FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Naira hits low of 251/$ on unofficial market, dollar reserves fall
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

Naira hits low of 251/$ on unofficial market, dollar reserves fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s naira fell 2 percent to a low of 251 to the dollar on the unofficial market on Wednesday as the central bank reduced dollar supplies to bureaux de change operators due to incomplete documentation, traders said.

The bank sold $30.5 million to 1,017 bureaux de change agents, excluding around 1,801 others from its weekly sale. Wednesday’s sale was lower from the $84.5 million it offered two weeks ago.

On the official interbank market, the naira traded at 199.47 at 1139 GMT, close to a rate at which it has been pegged since February. Nigeria’s dollar reserves shed 1.1 percent in a week to $29.59 billion as of Dec. 7, central bank data showed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.