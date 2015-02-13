Nigerian banks banned from reselling central bank dollars to each other

LAGOS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank banned banks on Friday from reselling dollars bought at its currency auctions to other banks, dealers said, a move aimed at curbing speculation.

Central bank officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The central bank had asked commercial lenders to submit their customers’ dollar demand in a special forex sale on Friday, which delayed trading for over an hour.

Two sales were conducted at 198.50 naira to the dollar totalling $40.8 million, Thomson Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks and John Stonestreet)