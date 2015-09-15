FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
September 15, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Nigeria's interbank market frozen as banks move govt revenue to cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Nigerian banks made no bids on the interbank money market on Tuesday as they awaited instructions on how to comply with a directive to transfer government revenues into a single account with the central bank, dealers said.

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered that all revenues be paid into the “Treasury Single Account” from Tuesday, part of a drive to fight graft.

“No trading is currently going on because no bank was willing to put out quotes until there is a clearer direction with the implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA),” one dealer said.

“The market is right now frozen, as no trading going on,” another trader said.

Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Alison Williams

