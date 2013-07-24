FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria naira firms, bond yields rise after cbank moves
#Africa
July 24, 2013 / 10:36 AM / in 4 years

Nigeria naira firms, bond yields rise after cbank moves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 24 (Reuters) - Nigeria naira firmed sharply against the U.S. dollar and government bond yields rose on Wednesday after the central bank tightened liquidity in the banking system the previous day, dealers said.

Nigeria’s central bank on Tuesday hiked the cash reserve requirement for public sector deposits by a surprise 50 percent to tighten liquidity and support a naira currency which had fallen two percent since May.

The naira is trading at 160 at 1020 GMT as against 161.90 naira close on Tuesday. Yields on government bonds rose more than 0.3 percentage points across the board. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)

