2 months ago
Nigerian share index hits 23-month high
June 5, 2017 / 10:59 AM / 2 months ago

Nigerian share index hits 23-month high

1 Min Read

LAGOS, June 5 (Reuters) - Nigeria stocks extended their rally for the fifth consecutive day on Monday, helped by gains in cement, fuel retailing and banking stocks.

A rise in Dangote Cement, which accounts for a third of the market's value, pushed up the overall index to 3.86 percent to cross 32,000 points in early trade on Monday.

Also First Bank rose a maximum 10 percent to trade at 7.07 naira, followed by gasoline retailer Mobil Oil , which was also up 10 percent at 319.72 naira. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

