FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigerian naira weakens further on parallel market
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 1, 2015 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

Nigerian naira weakens further on parallel market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 1 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s naira fell further on Wednesday to 230 to the dollar on the parallel market, driven by pressure from importers excluded from the interbank market, currency traders said.

The naira traded at 228 to the dollar on Tuesday and was at 220 last Wednesday, the day the central bank introduced new rules curbing importers’ access to the interbank market to source greenbacks to buy a wide range of items.

“The market is very volatile now as a result of the restrictions placed on about 41 items by the central bank. Most importers are now patronising the parallel market to source their dollars,” said Harrison Owoh, the head of a foreign exchange bureau.

The naira was trading at 198.95 to the dollar on the interbank market on Wednesday. The central bank lowered its exchange rate peg to 196.95 to the dollar on Tuesday from 196.90 last week. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.