GRAPHIC-Markets price in more pain for Nigerian naira

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s naira fell against the dollar for the eighth day in a row on Wednesday, the longest losing streak since the 1998 Russian crisis, and derivatives market pricing shows no sign of a turn on the horizon.

Pressure on the currency of Africa’s largest economy began with last year’s oil price collapse and has been compounded by the weekend announcement that a hotly contested presidential election would be postponed by six weeks to March 28.

This week the naira has weakened beyond 200 per dollar, ending Wednesday at a record closing low of 202.50, despite central bank intervention. Dealers for the first time deployed a “circuit-breaker”, agreed among themselves last month, to suspend electronic trading after it dropped by more than 2 percent.

That marked a 10 percent tumble since end-December and was 20 percent weaker than the central bank’s target rate of 168, despite regular intervention to sell dollars and other hard cash.

As interbank lending and liquidity have dried up, overnight interest rates spiked to records as high as 100 percent on Tuesday.

And market pricing suggests there is more weakness ahead.

Non-deliverable forwards - contracts used to bet on future exchange rate moves - now price the naira more than 30 percent weaker in a year’s time as this graphic shows:

“The political risk scenario has been extended and will put people off Nigerian assets, and that in turn will involve more downside for the naira, which we think will weaken considerably over the next six weeks” said Oyin Anubi, Sub-Saharan Africa Economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, who forecasts the naira to peak at 210 but average 202 in 2015.

The naira is supposed to target the middle of a range between 160 and 176 to the dollar, following an 8 percent devaluation in November. But the central bank has struggled to keep the spot market rate anywhere near that range since, as this graphic shows:

Pushing through a formal devaluation ahead of a general election in a country that imports 80 percent of what it consumes could pose an enormous challenge for the central bank. But Ecobank predicted Nigerian policy makers could make a move to protect foreign currency reserves, which stood at $33.5 billion on Tuesday compared to $34.5 billion at the end of 2014.

The bank told clients the central bank could call an emergency meeting in the next few days. It said it “may have already decided to try and protect FX reserves by pushing through another devaluation, given earlier FX market interventions have been unsuccessful.”

Despite recent falls, the naira’s real effective exchange rate (REER) - a measure used to determine whether a currency is overvalued or undervalued - indicates it was 28 percent above its 10-year average in January, this graphic shows:

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, Graphics by Vincent Flasseur; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)