LAGOS, June 30 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $29.02 billion by June 26, down 2.1 percent from a month ago, data from the central bank showed on Tuesday.

The reserves stood at $29.64 billion as at May 26.

Foreign exchange reserves in Africa’s biggest economy have declined 22.1 percent year-on-year from $37.26 billion. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Chijioke Ohuocha)