Nigeria stocks recover from 9-month low after rate cut
#Financials
November 25, 2015 / 1:23 PM / 2 years ago

Nigeria stocks recover from 9-month low after rate cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks recovered from a nine-month low on Wednesday to gain 0.24 percent after the central bank announced a surprise interest rate cut aimed at stimulating lending in Africa’s biggest economy.

The stock market, which has the second-biggest weighting after Kuwait on the MSCI frontier market index , erased seven days of losses to climb to 27,662 points. The index is down 20.4 percent this year.

The index shed 3.3 percent in the seven-days before the central bank’s decision on rates on Tuesday.

Top gainers included Transcorp up 4.02 percent, Fidelity Bank 2.21 percent and heavy weight cement firm Dangote Cement up 1.27 percent. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
