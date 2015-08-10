FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria mortgage agency to seek approval to raise fresh capital
#Financials
August 10, 2015 / 2:57 PM / 2 years ago

Nigeria mortgage agency to seek approval to raise fresh capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company (NMRC) will seek approval from members by month-end to raise additional equity capital of 28.5 billion naira ($143 million) through a shelf registration programme, the state-backed mortgage agency said on Monday.

NMRC set a price range of 4.50 to 7 naira per share for the first series of equity to be raised under the programme worth 6 billion naira.

Nigeria put $300 million World Bank aid money into a mortgage-backed guarantee last year in a bid to boost lending through the creation of a secondary housing market, which is virtually non-existent in Africa’s biggest economy.

$1 = 199.00 naira Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Susan Thomas

