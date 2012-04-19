FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's MRS Oil 2011 pre-tax profit down 29.7 pct
April 19, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

Nigeria's MRS Oil 2011 pre-tax profit down 29.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, April 19 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s MRS Oil, formerly Chevron, said on Thursday its 2011 pre-tax profit dropped by 29.75 percent to 2.03 billion naira ($12.89 million), from 2.88 billion naira in 2010.

Turnover also fell 5.12 percent to 70.95 billion naira, compared with 74.78 billion naira in the previous year, the company said in a statement to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The company is proposing a dividend of 0.70 naira payout per share from its net profit.

Chevron Nigeria, formerly downstream arm of unit of Chevron Corp. was taken over by MRS Oil in a deal in 2010.

$ = 157.4300 Nigerian nairas Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock

