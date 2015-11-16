FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria says $5.2 bln fine on MTN remains
November 16, 2015 / 3:28 PM / 2 years ago

Nigeria says $5.2 bln fine on MTN remains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s telecom regulator said on Monday it was looking into MTN’s plea for leniency after imposing a $5.2 billion fine on the South African telecom group for failing to disconnect unregistered lines, but said the fine remains.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said the mobile telecom firm had written a letter on Nov. 2 admitting failure to disconnect unregistered SIM cards and pleaded for leniency, NCC spokesman Tony Ojobo said in a statement.

NCC said the fine, which was the second in two months on MTN after an earlier 102.2 million naira ($513,697) fine, remains but appeals may affect the payment deadline. The payment deadline for the fine was originally set for Nov. 16. ($1 = 198.9500 naira) (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Editing by Susan Fenton)

