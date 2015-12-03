FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MTN to hold more talks with Nigerian regulator to further reduce fine -source
December 3, 2015 / 12:28 PM / 2 years ago

MTN to hold more talks with Nigerian regulator to further reduce fine -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 3 (Reuters) - MTN Group will hold even more discussions with Nigerian authorities in an effort to further reduce a fine imposed on the South African firm for failure to cut off unregistered users, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reduced the penalty to $3.4 billion from $5.2 billion and given MTN until the end of the year to pay it.

“The fine is still big enough to cripple MTN’s ability to invest in its network and that’s what further talks with the NCC are about,” the source said.

MTN’s spokesman Chris Maroleng declined to comment. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)

