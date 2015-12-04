FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's MTN says Nigeria has cut fine by 25 pct to $3.9 bln
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 4, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa's MTN says Nigeria has cut fine by 25 pct to $3.9 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Nigerian telecoms authorities have reduced a fine on South Africa’s MTN Group by 25 percent to $3.9 billion, MTN said on Friday, a day after regulators in Nigeria told the mobile phone firm that the fine had been cut by more than a third.

MTN was in October handed a $5.2 billion penalty for failing to disconnect users with unregistered SIM cards, prompting five weeks of talks between company executives and government officials to have the fine reduced. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.