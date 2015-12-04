South Africa's MTN says Nigeria has cut fine by 25 pct to $3.9 bln

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Nigerian telecoms authorities have reduced a fine on South Africa’s MTN Group by 25 percent to $3.9 billion, MTN said on Friday, a day after regulators in Nigeria told the mobile phone firm that the fine had been cut by more than a third.

MTN was in October handed a $5.2 billion penalty for failing to disconnect users with unregistered SIM cards, prompting five weeks of talks between company executives and government officials to have the fine reduced. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)