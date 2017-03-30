MTN has paid 30 bln naira in part settlement of Nigerian fine -company source

LAGOS, March 30 (Reuters) - MTN has made a payment of 30 billion naira ($98 million) to the Nigerian government in part settlement of a 330 billion naira fine imposed on the telecoms group for not disconnecting unregistered SIM cards, an MTN source told Reuters on Thursday.

Africa's largest telecoms company has already paid 80 billion naira of the total amount owed, the source said. The fine is due for payment in six instalments over three years, MTN has said. ($1 = 305.45 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by David Goodman)