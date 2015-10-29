FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MTN executives meet with Nigerian authorities on $5.2 bln fine-sources
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 29, 2015 / 2:41 PM / 2 years ago

MTN executives meet with Nigerian authorities on $5.2 bln fine-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA/LAGOS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Executives from South African telecom company MTN are meeting with Nigerian authorities on Thursday to discuss a $5.2 billion fine imposed on the group after it failed to disconnect subscribers with unregistered SIM cards, two regulatory sources said.

Africa’s largest mobile operator on Monday said the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) imposed a fine on MTN Nigeria over the timing of the disconnection of 5.1 million subscribers in August and September, sending its shares tumbling.

Senior government officials, MTN South Africa officials and the telecom regulator will attend the meeting.

“The federal government at the presidential level is holding a meeting with MTN and the NCC. The main thing on the agenda is the fine,” the sources said.

MTN was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh and Chijioke Ohuocha. Editing by Jane Merriman)

