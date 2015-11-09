FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's top shareholder in MTN wants more to take responsibly for Nigeria fine
November 9, 2015

South Africa's top shareholder in MTN wants more to take responsibly for Nigeria fine

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The largest shareholder in South Africa’s MTN Group, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), said on Monday it wants even more people to take responsibility for the $5.2 billion fine imposed on the company by Nigerian authorities.

Sifiso Dabengwa announced his resignation as MTN CEO on Monday, citing the fine imposed for failing to cut off users with unregistered SIM cards.

“A lot more people need to take collective responsibility for the fine that was imposed on MTN Nigeria for alleged failure to comply with regulatory requirements in that country,” the Chief Executive of the PIC, Daniel Matjila said in a statement. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)

