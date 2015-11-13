FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MTN executive chairman in Nigeria ahead of deadline to pay $5.2 bln fine
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 13, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

MTN executive chairman in Nigeria ahead of deadline to pay $5.2 bln fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 13 (Reuters) - South Africa MTN Group’s Executive Chairman Phuthuma Nhleko was in Nigeria, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, as a deadline to pay a $5.2 billion fine for failing to disconnect unregistered SIM cards approached.

MTN has said it was continuing talks with the authorities in Nigeria over the fine. Nhleko was named executive chairman of MTN for a period of up to six months after Sifiso Dabengwa stepped down as CEO with immediate effect on Monday.

Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.