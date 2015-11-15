MTN asks Nigeria to let it stagger payment of $5.2 bln fine -source

ABUJA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - South Africa’s mobile phone giant MTN has asked Nigeria for a plan to allow it to stagger the payment of a $5.2 billion fine just days before the Monday deadline, a source at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) told Reuters.

The source added that the government was considering the request, made at a meeting on Friday between MTN and high-level government officials, and that the decision would be disclosed on Monday.

The NCC slapped the massive fine on MTN last month for its failure to cut off 5.2 million unregistered SIM cards. (Reporting By Camillus Eboh, Writing by Julia Payne, Editing by Kevin Liffey)