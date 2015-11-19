FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria's governors back telecom regulator's $5.2 bln fine on MTN
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 19, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

Nigeria's governors back telecom regulator's $5.2 bln fine on MTN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The governors of Nigeria’s 36 states said in a communique on Thursday that they back the country’s telecom regulator for imposing a $5.2 billion fine on South African telecom group MTN for failing to disconnect unregistered lines.

The fine, imposed on Africa’s biggest telecommunications company in its largest market by sales, amounts to more than the past two years of MTN profits and is based on $1,000 for each unregistered SIM card. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.