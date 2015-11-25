FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's president to decide on $5.2 bln fine for MTN -comms ministry
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 25, 2015 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

Nigeria's president to decide on $5.2 bln fine for MTN -comms ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s communications ministry said on Wednesday that it is up to President Muhammadu Buhari to decide “in which direction to go” with a $5.2 billion fine on mobile phone company MTN after it asked for leniency.

“The (Communications) minister (Adebayo Shittu) said in Lagos that it will be up to the president to determine which direction to go since MTN asked for leniency,” ministry spokesman Tajudeen Kareem said.

MTN was fined by the Nigerian Communications Commission at the end of October for not disconnecting 5.2 million unregistered users from its network.

Reporting By Julia Payne; Editing by David Goodman

