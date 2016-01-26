FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian minister sees no out-of-court settlement with MTN on fine
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 26, 2016 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

Nigerian minister sees no out-of-court settlement with MTN on fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Nigeria expects no out-of-court settlement with South Africa's cellphone operator MTN over a $3.9 billion fine unless MTN withdraws its lawsuit, its telecommunications minister said on Tuesday.

MTN had filed a suit after the Nigerian telecommunications regulator imposed the fine for failing to disconnect users with unregistered SIM cards.

"As far as we are concerned, there can be no out-of-the-court settlement except if it's taken out of court," Adebayo Shittu told reporters. "I'm not aware of any out-of-the-court settlement." (Reporting by Julia Payne; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
