a year ago
MTN denies illegal transfer of $14 billion from Nigeria
September 28, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

MTN denies illegal transfer of $14 billion from Nigeria

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 28 (Reuters) - South African telecoms giant MTN on Wednesday denied an allegation that it had illegally repatriated $13.92 billion from Nigeria, saying the claim was without merit.

Lawmakers in the upper house of Nigeria's parliament agreed on Tuesday to investigate the allegation that MTN, Africa's biggest telecoms company, illegally transferred the money out of the West African country.

"The allegations made against MTN are completely unfounded and without any merit," MTN Nigeria chief executive Ferdi Moolman said in brief statement.

The allegation threatens to raise tensions between Nigeria and MTN just three months after the South African firm agreed to pay a reduced fine of 330 billion naira in a settlement with Abuja over unregistered SIM cards.

MTN is the largest mobile phone operator in Nigeria, which accounts for around one third of the company's revenues. The company had threatened to pull out of Nigeria during the dispute over unregistered SIM cards.

MTN shares fell more than 3 percent on Tuesday.

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Ed Cropley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
