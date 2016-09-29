FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Nigerian minister says claims of involvement in alleged $14 bln MTN illegal transfer are baseless
#Market News
September 29, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

Nigerian minister says claims of involvement in alleged $14 bln MTN illegal transfer are baseless

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Nigeria's minister for industry, trade and investment said on Thursday claims that he was involved in an alleged illegal repatriation of $13.92 billion from the country by telecoms giant MTN are "without merit and baseless".

Nigeria's parliament agreed on Tuesday to investigate whether Africa's biggest telecoms company illegally transferred the money between 2006 and 2016. The motion that prompted the investigation stated that Okechukwu Enelamah was involved.

MTN has denied the allegations which were made earlier this week in a motion brought by a senator. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

