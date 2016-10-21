FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
MTN says it complied with funds transfer rules in Nigeria
October 21, 2016 / 9:35 AM / 10 months ago

MTN says it complied with funds transfer rules in Nigeria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - MTN Nigeria complied with fund transfer rules in Nigeria and did not pay dividends until it obtained regulatory approvals to send money out of the country, denying allegations that it transferred $14 billion illegally, it said on Friday.

The telecom firm said "certificates of capital importation" were requested for capital brought into Nigeria and that dividends were repatriated based on those investment, it said in a statement.

Nigeria's upper house of parliament last month agreed to investigate whether MTN unlawfully repatriated $13.92 billion between 2006 and 2016. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
