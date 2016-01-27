FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria regulator says MTN seeks 'amicable' settlement over fine
January 27, 2016

Nigeria regulator says MTN seeks 'amicable' settlement over fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - South Africa’s MTN is seeking an “amicable” out-of-court settlement with Nigeria’s NCC telecommunications regulator which has fined the cell operator $3.9 billion, a top NCC official said on Wednesday.

MTN has filed a suit against the fine which was imposed on the company for failing to deactivate unregistered phone SIM cards.

“Our lawyers communicated to us that indeed MTN is resorting to a settlement out of court,” Umar Garba Danbatta, NCC’s executive vice chairman told reporters. “They (MTN) are trying to get this settled amicably.” (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by Jason Neely)

