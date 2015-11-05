South Africa govt says concerned about MTN fine in Nigeria

CAPE TOWN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - South Africa expressed concerns over a $5.2 billion fine imposed by Nigerian authorities on MTN Group but said it would not affect the cordial relations between the continent’s two biggest economies, a cabinet minister said on Thursday.

South African Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe told reporters “obviously as government we are concerned” and said the cabinet hoped that the talks between MTN and Nigerian authorities about the fine would bear fruit. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)